Woman arrested after bricks of marijuana found stashed inside fake baby bump

(WHDH) — A woman was arrested in Argentina after authorities say she was caught with 15 bricks of marijuana stuffed inside a fake baby bump made of papier-mâché.

Security guards detained the woman as she tried to cross the border into Chile last week, according to the Argentine National Gendarmerie.

The woman, whose name was not released, was traveling on a bus with a group of people from Mendoza to Caleta Olivia when law enforcement officials spotted the woman, who reportedly had a “lump in the belly sector, pretending to be pregnant.”

A man was also said to be carrying a bag with two bricks of marijuana.

Both passengers were ordered off the bus and taken into custody.

Officers seized four kilos of marijuana in total.

📍 #Mendoza | Simulaba estar embarazada pero llevaba un falso vientre con droga

✅ Era pasajera de un colectivo que se dirigía hacia #CaletaOlivia #SantaCruz

✅ En el mismo transporte otro ciudadano llevaba en su bolso paquetes con marihuana ➕info ➡️https://t.co/pFzoixw4Hx pic.twitter.com/r4k1DqN2ZD — Gendarmería Nacional (@gendarmeria) November 13, 2019

