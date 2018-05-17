Woman arrested after defecating on floor, throwing feces at coffee shop cashier

(WHDH) — Police in Canada arrested a woman who was caught on surveillance video defecating on the floor and throwing her feces at a Tim Horton’s cashier.

The bizarre incident unfolded Monday night at a coffee shop in Langley City, British Columbia, according to AbbyNews.com.

Footage posted to LiveLeak.com shows a woman angrily screaming after being denied access to a restroom, The Province reports.

The woman then can be seen dropping her pants, defecating on the floor and flinging the feces in the direction of an employee behind the register.

Authorities responded to the shop and arrested the woman, whose name was not released.

“We are deeply concerned by this video as the safety of our team members and guests is always a top priority for us,” Tim Horton’s said following the incident.

It’s not clear if the woman will be charged.

