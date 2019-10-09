Woman arrested after officer spots bow-shaped bag of meth pinned in her hair

(WHDH) — A woman who was recently stopped for driving with an expired registration was reportedly arrested when an officer noticed a bow-shaped bag of methamphetamine pinned in her hair.

The Baxter Bulletin reports 38-year-old Jessica Bernice Kropp, of Arkansas, is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and no liability insurance.

An officer on patrol in Flippin on Sept. 24 tried to stop Kropp but she allegedly failed to pull over and wound her way through a neighborhood, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

After Kropp allegedly admitted that she was borrowing the car and did not have insurance, the officer learned she had five warrants out for her arrest.

The officer then ordered Kropp out of the vehicle, at which point he spotted the bag of meth pinned to her hair in the shape of a bow.

“The bow appeared to be a small, zip-locked bag containing a white crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine,” the officer stated in the affidavit. “The baggie had a small rubber band around the middle, giving it a bow shape and was attached to a bobby pin.”

The officer also reportedly found multiple bags of methamphetamine and a vape pen loaded with THC oil and methamphetamine in her purse.

Kroop was taken to the Marion County jail.

