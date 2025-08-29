CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police, fire crews, and the bomb squad were called to Concord after a woman reportedly pulled the fire alarm at a Dunkin, then placed a suspicious package on the floor of a second shop before leaving, according to officials.

Concord firefighters were called to the Dunkin on Sudbury Road around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a fire alarm activation.

When they arrived, they found two alarms in the building were maliciously pulled by a woman who had left the store.

Police say that woman then went next door to Nine Acre Farm Convenience store, where she made threatening statements and left a suitcase inside the store before leaving in a vehicle.

The convenience store and Dunkin were both closed, and all businesses within 300 feet were evacuated as a precaution while a State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to evaluate the suitcase, according to officials.

Lincoln Police and Massachusetts State Police located the woman’s crashed car on South Great Road in Lincoln a short time later.

They say the woman fled the vehicle, but they found her in a wooded area nearby.

The woman was arrested and police say she will face criminal charges.

The bomb squad says the suitcase did not contain any explosives or incendiary devices.

The incident remains under investigation by Concord Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)