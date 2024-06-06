BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Bedford woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly killing her mother and seriously injuring her father in a double shooting, the Middlesex District Attorney announced.

DA Marian Ryan in a press conference said police first responded to the scene on Washington Street after receiving a 911 call near 9 a.m. The caller said the woman had reentered a home where she was living and confessed to the shooting.

When the caller went outside, Ryan said, they found a 56-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man injured in a car on an adjacent lawn. Ryan said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ryan said authorities recovered a gun at the scene and arrested Jessica Cavallaro in connection with the shooting.

Ryan said Cavallaro lived in the area with her significant other and did not have a license to carry a gun.

“These are horrific incidents of domestic violence,” Ryan said. “They also point to what we talk about all the time, which is the prevalence of guns and the availability of firearms.”

“Many of the incidents that we’ve had in the last few weeks or the last few months have involved firearms in the hands of people who should not have them,” she continued.

Cavallaro is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon on charges including murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

Ryan said the investigation was ongoing near 12 p.m. and said some new details would be shared during Cavallaro’s court appearance.

In the meantime, Bedford Police Chief John Fisher said community members should expect to see a high level of police activity and road closures around Washington Street in the coming hours.

Washington Street itself remained sealed off early Thursday afternoon while investigators continued to work.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the day’s events.

“It’s a quiet town, a quiet neighborhood, so it’s not something you would expect,” one neighbor said.

