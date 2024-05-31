LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was injured and another woman was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing at a business in Leominster Friday, police said. 

Police said the incident happened near 9 a.m. at US Pack, located at 300 Whitney Street. Police said two women got into a confrontation inside the building and one woman was stabbed. 

The woman’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, according to police. 

The person who was arrested was expected to appear in court later in the day Friday. 

US Pack describes itself on its website as a contract packaging company.

Contacted about this incident, company officials said US Pack was open and operational as of Friday afternoon. 

Officials had no further comment. 

