FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman arrested by ICE agents in Fitchburg last week was granted a release order.

Juliana Ojeda-Montoya was taken into custody on Thursday while in the car with her young daughter and husband.

Court paperwork states Ojeda-Montoya entered the country illegally two years ago and has a removal hearing scheduled for 2029.

In August, Montoya was accused of cutting a woman with scissors and throwing a trashcan at her.

She is being held in a jail in Portland, Maine.

A district judge ruled she should be released while court proceedings continue.

