Woman arrested during highway stop after K9 finds $1.2 million in cocaine

(WHDH) — A 27-year-old woman is facing drug charges after a drug-detecting K9 sniffed out $1.2 million worth of cocaine during a recent highway stop in Florida, officials said.

Troopers patrolling Interstate 75 on Tuesday stopped a woman for having an illegal window tint, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Elizabeth Espinoza, of Raskin, was acting unusually nervous, prompting troopers to call in their K9 and search her car, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Troopers later found 12 kilos of cocaine “hidden within the dashboard and other voids within the vehicle,” a police report obtained by the news outlet stated.

Espinoza is facing several charges including drug trafficking and cocaine possession.

She is being held at the Sumter County Jail on $34,000 bail.

