Woman arrested following domestic incident in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Randolph following a domestic incident.

Officers responded to the Avalon Blue Hills Apartments late Sunday night, where law enforcement officials were focusing their attention on a mid-sized SUV in the parking lot. Crews later towed the SUV away.

A woman arrested in connection with the incident is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

@7News has been told the police investigation in #Randolph involves a domestic incident, an arrest has been made, and a suspect will be in court this morning. pic.twitter.com/IWZYZIjhYC — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 30, 2018

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)