Woman arrested for 2nd DUI after crashing into Wareham liquor store twice

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham woman was arrested for her second impaired driving offense after police say she crashed into a liquor store twice on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a driver who had twice struck Liquors N’ More on Tobey Road around 5:30 p.m. arrested Kerrianne Rapozo, 39, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, according to Wareham police.

The damage to the building appeared to be minor.

