Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting police, security officers at VT hospital

NEWPORT, V.T. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Vermont woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked and spit on a police officer and a security guard after walking into an emergency room in Newport early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at North Country Hospital around 2 a.m. went to a room where Makayla Belmore, of Derby, was allegedly causing a commotion, according to Newport Police Lt. Travis Bingham.

Police allege Belmore threw a cup full of liquid that hit the officer before resisting efforts to restrain her and kicking and spitting on both the police officer and the security guard.

She was arraigned and released Monday on three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer/protected professions, obstruction of justice, and aggravated disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)