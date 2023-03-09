BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a credit card scam that police say involved her making over half-a-million dollars’ worth of fraudulent charges, including the purchase of a Tesla and trip to Hawaii before her arrest.

Ariel Foster of Boston is now facing a charge of Larceny Over $1,200, according to the Burlington Police Department.

In a statement, Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said her arrest came weeks after detectives were called to the Lovisa jewelry store in the Burlington Mall for a report of a credit card machine breach on Feb. 22.

Browne said an investigation found that on three dates that month, some items scanned at the register had their prices increased, and that the cost of the items was then allegedly refunded to a credit card belonging to Foster, an employee at the store.

Police identified eight such transactions, adding up to a total loss of $547,187. Authorities also determined Foster was at the store when the breaches occurred.

“A subpoena was served to FOSTER’S financial institutions, which uncovered a refund transaction from Lovisa America LLC into her bank account,” Browne stated. “Bank records showed that FOSTER made several high-priced transactions between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, including the purchase of more than $35,000 for a Tesla, almost $6,000 to Delta Airlines, more than $20,000 to a hotel in Maui, Hawaii, and almost $5,000 in Louis Vuitton purchases.”

Foster was arrested without incident on Wednesday after both Burlington and Boston police officers, along with Lasell University Police executed search warrants on her residence and dormitory at the university.

The 19 year old was later released on bail and is slated to be arraigned at Woburn District Court on Friday.

