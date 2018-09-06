Woman arrested for Cambridge hit-and-run that killed elderly woman pushing walker

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run in Cambridge that killed an elderly woman pushing a wheeled walker, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Cambridge police announced Thursday night.

Ashley Monturio, 41, of Pembroke, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with the fatal hit and run that occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the area of 150 Erie Street in Cambridge.

Officers responding to the driveway of the Cambridge Housing Authority building for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian found Romelia Gallardo, 80 of Cambridge, on the ground, according to the DA’s office.

Upon arrival, police located the victim, a resident of the Housing Authority, who had been pushing a wheeled walker when she was struck by a vehicle, a white Infiniti QX 60 SUV allegedly being operated by Monturio.

Gallardo was transported to Cambridge Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Erie Street is a one-way street but residents say cars often speed down the road in the wrong direction.

The housing complex is a short distance from the campuses of MIT and Harvard.

Monturio was placed under arrest at the Cambridge Police Station and will be arraigned tomorrow in Cambridge District Court.

Per Commissioner Bard: “All of us at the #CambMA Police Department want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and the LBJ Housing community. While this is a tragic incident, I am proud of the outstanding investigative work conducted today.” — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 7, 2018

State troopers have just arrived at the scene of a hit and run crash, which caused fatal injuries to a woman in a wheelchair, on Erie Street in Cambridge. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage from area properties. Police are looking for a white infinity SUV. pic.twitter.com/w21MAJ3hDn — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 6, 2018

