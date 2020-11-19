Woman arrested for murder in shooting death of Boston man in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a woman for the murder of a man was shot to death in Worcester back in August, officials said on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots on King Street just after 5:30 a.m. found the victim, a 31-year-old Boston man, suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.

He was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers located the suspect of that shooting, Amber Gravel, 27, of Worcester, at 4:20 p.m. on Rice Lane and arrested her on a murder warrant, according to police.

Rice is expected to be arraigned in court at a later date.

