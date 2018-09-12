Woman arrested in Chelsea stabbing

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after police say she stabbed another woman in Chelsea on Tuesday.
Thet 24-year-old victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was stabbed on Woodlawn Avenue and taken to Mass General Hospital by her husband, according to police. She was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested by Chelsea police.
