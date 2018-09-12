Woman arrested in Chelsea stabbing

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after police say she stabbed another woman in Chelsea on Tuesday.

Thet 24-year-old victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was stabbed on Woodlawn Avenue and taken to Mass General Hospital by her husband, according to police. She was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested by Chelsea police.

PD is investigating the stabbing of a female V age 24 who was transported to MGH by her husband. It appears the V was allegedly stabbed by her someone known to her. At this time the wounds are non-life threatening & the V is in stable condition. The female suspect … — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) September 12, 2018

… has been identified as a 37 year old female who was arrested by CPD and is currently in police custody. The incident occurred on Woodlawn Ave in Chelsea. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) September 12, 2018

