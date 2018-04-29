BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – A Lynn woman has been arrested in connection with the 2017 murder of a 19-year-old Reina Rodriguez, the Norfolk District Attorney Office confirmed on Sunday.

Juana Rivera, 19, of Lynn, was arrested Friday afternoon on an indictment warrant by Braintree and State police.

Rodriguez’s death has been under investigation since she was discovered inside a room at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Braintree on June 22, 2017, the DA’s office said.

“The Braintree police have been excellent partners with Norfolk County homicide detectives in this investigation,” District Attorney Morrissey said in a release on Sunday.

“We also very much appreciate the service of the grand jury that heard evidence in this case, and the Lynn Police for their part in taking this defendant into custody,” he continued.

Rivera will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)