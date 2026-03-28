BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in South Boston on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 258 Old Colony Ave. around 6 p.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound inside an apartment, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday. His name has not been released.

After an ainvestigation, Gisselle Pascual, 24, of South Boston,w as arrested on a charge of manslaughter, police said.

She will be arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

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