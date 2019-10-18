Woman arrested in connection with deadly Worcester stabbing

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in Worcester on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Dixfield Street around 9 a.m. found a 42-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his torso, according to Worcester police.

He was treated on scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Following an investigation, a Worcester woman was arrested at the scene on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, with serious bodily injury resulting.

Her name was also not released.

