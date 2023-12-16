SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old Franklin, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a fatal crash in Sanbornton, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a Pittsfield, New Hampshire man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-93 southbound around 10:30 p.m. found an Audi Q5 about 20 feet down an embankment and a Volkswagen Jetta about 100 feet south and off into the median, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver of the Audi, Kristina Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The driver of the Jetta, Gabriel Anthony, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests Anthony’s vehicle was disabled in the breakdown lane when he was struck outside of his vehicle.

Perry was ordered held without bail pending her arraignment Monday in Belknap Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.

