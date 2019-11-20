Woman arrested in connection with husband’s stabbing death smiles in mugshot

(WHDH) — A woman who was arrested in connection with her husband’s stabbing death flashed a big smile in her mugshot on Tuesday.

Shanda Johnson-Williams, 48, of Ft. Towson, Oklahoma, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Jamie Williams, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers responding to the couple’s South Main Street home on Sunday found Jamie Williams unresponsive and suffering from an apparent stab wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner confirmed that his cause of death was indeed the result of a stab wound.

Shanda Johnson-Williams was booked into the Choctaw County Jail. Her bond will be set at arraignment.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

