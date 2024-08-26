BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing criminal charges stemming from a double stabbing in Roxbury on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1965 Columbus Ave. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.

After an investigation, Shalia Brown, 32, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

