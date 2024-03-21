(WHDH) — A woman has been arrested in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 2019, officials said.

Police officers assigned to the National Central Office INTERPOL Santo Domingo arrested Maria Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla, 25, of Venezuela, in connection with the June 9, 2019 shooting at an entertainment center in Ensanche Ozama, Santo Domingo Este, where David Ortiz and TV host Jhoel Lopez Duran were shot.

The man who pulled the trigger was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2022.

Ortiz was rushed to the hospital before being flown back to the US, where he was hospitalized for several months.

He has since made a full recovery.

Police have not yet announced what charges the woman faces in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

