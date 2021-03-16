Woman arrested in connection with shots fired incident at Chelsea hotel

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a Chelsea hotel after an Uber driver who took her away from the scene went to police to report what he overheard in a phone conversation she had about meeting someone there via a dating app, police said.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired at the Hampton Inn on Second Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday found what appeared to be at least one shot fired in or around an elevator, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

After officers conducted a room-by-room search with assistance from a state police K-9 in an attempt to find any possible victims, the Uber driver who drove the woman to Boston alerted police that she may have been the one who fired the shot after overhearing her making a phone call about meeting someone at the hotel via a dating app, according to police.

The woman, whose name was not released, is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court this afternoon.

Hotel guest Amiziyh Sam recalled the moment officers knocked on her door.

“They were banging on the door. I came to the door like, ‘What are y’all banging for?’ And they were like, they were just doing checks and stuff,” she said.

By late morning, hotel guests were able to leave as police continued their investigation.

No additional information has been released.

