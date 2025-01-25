BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing assault and battery charges in connection with a stabbing in Boston early Saturday morning that left another person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers launched an investigation after a stabbing victim walked into the Boston Police District B2 station seeking help after allegedly being attacked at 114 Dudley St., according to Boston police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Tamika Wilson, 39, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury (knife) and trespassing.

She is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

