Woman arrested in deadly stabbing of 19-year-old in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old boy during a bonfire in a wooded area in Weymouth late Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing near Queen Anne’s Gate apartment complex in the area of Colonels Drive around 10:15 p.m. found Ryan M. Martin suffering from stab wounds, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Martin was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kelsey Debello, of Weymouth, was arrested on a murder charge Friday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller announced in a joint statement.

She is expected to be arraigned on Monday, officials said.

