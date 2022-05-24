BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested in Mattapan, standing accused of stabbing another woman.

The incident, which occurred at a Mattapan gas station, sent three people to the hospital: the victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, a child in the suspect’s car who was checked out at the hospital, and an officer, who was treated for an injury and released.

The incident occurred near Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street.

The suspect is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)