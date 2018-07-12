Woman arrested in Middleborough break-in

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Middleborough police have arrested a woman in connection with a break-in Thursday morning.

Kristin Chase, 41, of Middleborough, will face a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime, larceny, and malicious destruction of property under $250 for a felony, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Middleborough Police Department.

Police responded to a home on West Street about 10 a.m. after a resident reported a woman he didn’t know was inside. She then left the home on West Street with a dog and began walking down the street, police said.

When officers arrived at the West Street home, they were told Chase had just entered. They knocked on the door, and Chase came out, police said.

Upon investigation, police positively identified Chase as the woman who was inside the man’s house, and she was arrested.

Police said a 12-inch slice had been made in the front door of the victim’s home. Chase allegedly accessed the home through the front door.

Chase was brought to the Middleborough police station, where officers discovered Chase had several rings in her pocket that were reported stolen from the victim’s house.

She was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court.

