FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman is facing criminal charges after police say she was caught trying to sell an illegal high-capacity rifle.

Melanie Shackelford, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges including possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession/carrying a large capacity firearm or feeding device, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition with an FID card, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, unregistered motor vehicle, and registration plate violation, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police say Shackelford traveled to Fall River to sell an AR-15-style rifle on the street.

Fall River Police Department

A subsequent search of her vehicle is said to have yielded a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, a 30-round rifle magazine, a 20-round rifle magazine, a Walther PPK/S .380-caliber pistol, three pistol magazines, .380 ammunition, and .223 ammunition.

It’s not clear when Shackelford will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)