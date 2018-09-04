Woman arrested on heroin trafficking charge after Auburn traffic stop

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police say she was found with more than 50 grams of heroin during a traffic stop in Auburn on Friday afternoon, officials said.

An Auburn police officer monitoring traffic on Southbridge Street about 4:46 p.m. stopped a gray Honda when he noticed it committing a series of driving infractions, according to police.

The driver, Adreinne M. Calandrella, 28, was arrested after the officer said he noticed evidence of illegal drug possession in plain view.

Auburn police say a search of the vehicle uncovered nearly 90 bags of heroin weighing 56 grams with a street value of more than $5,000, which was seized.

She was later arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of trafficking a Class A Substance (heroin) in excess of 36 grams but less than 100 grams.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)