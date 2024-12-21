BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a park in the South End last month that left a 65-year-old woman dead, police announced Friday.

Rasheedah Hughes, 40, of Boston, was arrested in the area of Hammond Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday on an outstanding warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for the alleged murder of Celia Simmons, of Boston, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at Ramsey Park around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 16 found Simmons suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hughes is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

