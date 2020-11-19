Woman arrested on murder charge in deadly Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester in August.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on King Street just after 5:30 a.m. found a 31-year-old Boston man suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.

He was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers located the suspect of that shooting, Amber Gravel, 27, of Worcester, at 4:20 p.m. on Rice Lane and arrested her on a murder warrant.

Rice is expected to be arraigned in court at a later date.

