Woman arrested on prostitution charges in connection with Robert Kraft case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) — A New York woman was arrested Monday in Jupiter, Florida, on prostitution charges in connection with the Robert Kraft solicitation case.

Shen Mingbi, 58, of Flushing, was booked on nine prostitution charges and ordered held on $5,000 bond, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Mingbi allegedly performed sexual acts on Kraft and other individuals inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, prosecutors said.

Kraft, 77, is accused of paying for sex acts at the spa twice in January. While fighting the charges, he recently issued an apology, saying he had disappointed his family, friends, co-workers, fans “and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured both Mingbi and Kraft in the spa on the day prior to and on the morning of the New England Patriots AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Prosecutors can’t release video of Kraft and others allegedly receiving sex acts at the massage parlor until a judge rules later this month.

Spa owner Hua Zhang and therapist Lei Wang have also been charged in the case.

