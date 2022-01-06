MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire woman is facing a welfare fraud charge after police say she continued to receive food stamp benefits for a missing 7-year-old girl who has not been seen since 2019.

Kayla Montgomery was arrested in Manchester Wednesday on an arrest warrant for one charge of welfare fraud for allegedly receiving more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits between December 2019 and June 2021 by failing to remove Harmony Montgomery from Kayla’s family account with New Hampshire DHHS Division of Family Assistance, and continuing to collect food stamp benefits for her even though she was no longer living with Kayla and Kayla’s husband, Adam Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery was ordered held without bail on an assault charge Wednesday stemming from an incident involving Harmony.

Kayla Montgomery is not the biological mother of Harmony Montgomery.

She is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Officials are continuing to search for Harmony and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

