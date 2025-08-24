SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A local woman is turning to the public for help locating a beloved teddy bear.

Abby Shaw said the stuffed animal was given to her 25 years ago by a World War II veteran who brought it to her from Alaska. She says she slept with it every night until her daughter was old enough to want him and she’s slept with him for the past 6 years.

Unfortunately, on a recent trip to New Hampshire, the bear went missing and she believes it was lost either at the Warren Hatchery, the Rockingham Mall parking lot by the food court, or South Mountain Resort in Lincoln.

Anyone with information is asked to email FindTeddy814@gmail.com.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)