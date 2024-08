BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an alarming assault on a woman in the Back Bay.

The assault happened on Boylston Street late last night.

Police said a woman was hit with a brick.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

No arrests have been made

