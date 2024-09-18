DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in Dartmouth said she was attacked by a coyote over the weekend.

Kathy Normore said she was going to her mailbox Saturday when the coyote bit her arm. She is now receiving rabies shots.

“We need to do something. I mean, I don’t want to kill anything. I don’t even want to kill an ant, but I just got bit and these shots are not fun,” Normore said.

Normore said she hears coyotes in her neighborhood but has never seen one up close.

