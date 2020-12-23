Woman being treated for hypothermia after jumping into Charles River to rescue her dog

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is being treated for hypothermia after she jumped into the freezing Charles River in Needham to rescue her dog on Wednesday, officials said.

The woman went into a section of the river near Cutler Park when her dog suddenly fell through the ice. Two other women also jumped in to assist with the rescue.

“A dog went into the Charles River,” Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon said. “Three women went in to help the dog get out.”

One woman was taken to the hospital with signs of hypothermia, while the other two women were treated at the scene, according to Condon.

Witnesses walking in the area say the incident unfolded in a matter of seconds.

“We were praying,” one witness said. “We were ready to go in.”

Condon is urging dogwalkers to exercise caution because the ice near the park is not stable.

“The ice freezes and melts very quickly…It may look like there is a nice piece of ice out their put don’t go out on it,” he said.

The dog is said to be doing OK.

