Woman, beloved dog injured in Lynn hit-and-run

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Lynn woman is home recovering after she and her beloved dog were struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Nursing a sprained right hand, Hannah Peterson is still in shock after she and her 1-year-old Boston Terrier Zeke were struck by a car while on a walk down busy Boston Street Saturday evening.

Zeke’s harness broke after something spooked him sending him running into the street.

Peterson following close behind.

It was just moments later the pair were struck by a black SUV. The driver briefly stopped by then drove away, according to Peterson.

“My hand got crushed by the car really bad,” Peterson said. “It’s really sprained. I thought it was broken.”

X-Rays show Zeke suffered two broken legs as a result of the impact.

“He heard me, saw me, stared, had an expression on his face of ‘Do not care,” she recalled.

Hannah’s mother Janet Peterson said she is beside herself just thinking about the cost of Zeke’s medical bills.

The cost of his care could top out at $10,000.

“If it was an accident, just help the person, that’s all,” Hannah’s mother said. “Just say it was me. It was a mistake. You’re sorry. I don’t want anything from anybody other than just an apology really. I mean, it could have been so much worse. He could have killed her or the dog.”

Peterson said she is still rattled by the whole ordeal but that she is more concerned for Zeke and his recovery.

She said the man who did it should “turn himself in for sure and also, slow down.”

Zeke is expected to undergo another surgery on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lynn police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to step forward.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)