TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman’s luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game that Caravella won launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox