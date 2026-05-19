BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas station’s fire suppression system went off in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.

The system went off at the Speedway Station on Belmont Street just before 1 p.m.

Police say one woman briefly lost consciousness but was alert before first responders took her to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word yet on what caused the system to go off.

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