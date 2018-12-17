Woman burned when pressure cooker explodes in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is being treated for minor burns after a pressure cooker exploded in Dorchester on Monday, fire officials said.

Fire crews responding to 15 South Point Dr. Harbor Point about 5 p.m. found a 21-year-old woman who was treated on scene for minor burns and transported by Boston EMS to an area hospital, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

