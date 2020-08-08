Woman calls for action after pet mauled by dogs in Clinton

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is demanding action after her dog was mauled by two other dogs while on a walk in Clinton yesterday.

Ashley Williams said she was walking her dog Logan on Main Street when two dogs ran over from a home across the street.

“We’re walking along, we’re having our morning stroll … and then they bolted,” Williams said.

Security footage shows them attacking Logan, while a woman from the home tries to stop them. Williams said the other dogs relentlessly mauled Logan.

“[Logan] was on his belly, one of them had him by his neck, the other one was trying to get his leg and I felt so bad kicking the dogs, I don’t want to kick an animal, and he was screaming, crying,” Williams said.

Several Good Samaritans stopped driving to help separate the dogs, and Logan escaped with just a cut on his ear. But Williams said she was concerned the dogs will get out again and hurt someone else.

“It’s going be a child next time, an elderly person walking their tea poodle, a kid on a bike, a mom with a stroller,” Williams said. “I would very much like to see those dogs removed for the safety of everyone on that street.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)