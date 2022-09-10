NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (WHDH)– A Canadian woman’s vacation to Florida to visit a friend quickly became a nightmare after the pair was carjacked with the visitor’s blind dog trapped inside.

“She’s the love of my life and she is my daughter,” said Valentina of her beloved blind 14-year-old Shiba Inu Tina, who was stolen during the jacking.

Valentina said her friend was dropping her and her dog off at Valentina’s rental home around midnight Friday when two men walked up and stole her friend’s car.

“I heard this incredible screaming, and it was my friend’s voice,” said Valentina, who only identified herself by her first name. “She said that he shoved the gun against her.”

The stolen car is a black 2017 Nissan Versa Note with the Florida license plate JMV-E50.

Valentina hopes someone may have information that can reunite her with her lost dog.

“I’ve had (her) since she was younger than three months old, she’s now 14 years old,” she said. “I got her after my father passed away, right after. She has seen me through everything in life since. I lost my mother and my brother and she has been my rock as a dog.”

