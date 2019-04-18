Woman carrying infant struck by car in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman carrying her infant was struck by a motor vehicle in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Bridge and 5th streets about 4:55 p.m. found a woman in the road holding her infant child, according to the Lowell Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates the driver was turning left onto Bridge Street from 5th Street when the victims were hit.

Both the woman and her infant were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

A Lowell police accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

