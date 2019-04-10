PORTLAND, Ore. (WHDH) — A Portland, Oregon woman will soon become a mother thanks to the help of her twin sister.

When Jill Noe’s sister, Whitney Bliesner, couldn’t get pregnant, she volunteered to serve as her surrogate.

Bliesner was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Neurofibromatosis type 2 or NF2, the growth of noncancerous tumors in the nervous system.

Noe is 30 weeks along in the pregnancy with a healthy set of twins — a boy and a girl.

She is due June 6.

