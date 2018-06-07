Woman catches foul ball in cup of beer, then chugs it

(WHDH) — A woman at a recent San Diego Padres game received a standing ovation from fans at Petco Park when she caught a foul ball in her cup of beer and then chugged it down in celebration.

The amazing catch happened at a game between the Padres and Atlanta Braves on June 5. Outfielder Ender Inciarte popped a foul ball behind home plate and it landed in Gabrielle DiMarco fresh beer.

With a look of excitement and shock on her face, DiMarco proceeded to drink the rest of her beer, much to the delight of fellow fans.

Petco Park shared the video on Twitter, which has since gone viral.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

