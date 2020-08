(WHDH) — A day of lobster fishing led to a rare catch off the coast of Cape Cod.

One woman caught a blue lobster in the Cape Cod Canal and threw him back into the water so it could “live his best life.”

Experts say there’s only a 1 in 2 million chance of coming across a blue lobster.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)