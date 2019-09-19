Woman caught with loaded gun at Worcester Airport

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was stopped at Worcester Regional Airport on Wednesday after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on bag, officials said.

The TSA says an officer detected the loaded .22-caliber firearm with eight rounds, one in the chamber, as the Winchendon native’s bag was being screened.

The security lane was halted and officers notified state police.

The incident marks the first firearm to be detected at the airport this year.

Passengers are only permitted to travel with a firearm in a checked bag if they properly pack and declare it to the airline.

It’s not clear if charges were filed against the woman.

