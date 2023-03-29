PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Carver has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a child at a daycare in Plympton, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the woman allegedly assaulted the child while working in the infant room at Puddle Jumpers Daycare back in October of last year.

The 36-year-old woman has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a child with injury, according to police.

Police said the woman has pleaded not guilty and been ordered to stay away from the daycare and not have any contact with children.

The woman is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)