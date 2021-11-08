AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A medical emergency involving a child led to the discovery of fentanyl and other drugs valued at $700,000, police said.

Ashley Malloy, 21, of Oakland, dialed 911 to report that her 14-month-old child was unresponsive last week. The youngster later died at a hospital.

State police detectives then searched the home and found nearly 6 pounds of fentanyl, more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of crack cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash.

Malloy was charged on Thursday with aggravated drug trafficking. Court offices were closed Monday afternoon, and it was not immediately known if she had an attorney.

The state medical examiner’s office has not released the cause of the child’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)